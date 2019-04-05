The Grand Forks Herald is accepting applications for a full time Business Manager to help direct and coordinate the activities of the accounting and business offices. This position can be located in either Grand Forks, ND or Fargo, ND.

Responsibilities include:

Generate monthly ledger and profit/loss reports.

Balance bank statements, post adjustment for all applicable departments.

Issue payments to vendors and review monthly statements.

Prepare weekly and monthly sales reports as requested.

Assist department managers with annual budgets as requested.

Compute commissions and bonuses as needed.

Supervise accounts payable and receivable departments as needed.

Review and approve employee timesheets, make changes as needed in HRIS system.

Complete the processes required for new hires and terminations.

Work with Human Resources team at corporate office on any employee needs or issues.

Process insurance billings and compare against employee payroll deductions.

Assist with safety meetings, trainings and policies.

Maintain regular and punctual attendance.

Other duties as assigned.

Position Requirements

Bachelor’s degree from a four year college or university.

One to two years experience managing employees.

Experience with purchasing and inventory control.

Knowledge of general accounting principles, practices, regulations and laws.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong computer skills proficient in Windows including Word and advanced in Excel knowledge.

Ability to define problems and analyze information while working under pressure.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Maintain regular and punctual attendance.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Apply at: www.forumcomm.com/careers or contact jbuller@forumcomm.com for more information

Close date: April 12, 2019