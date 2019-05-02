The Sun Sailor has an opening for a community editor in the western suburban metro. Our community editors cover education, local government, business and features in the communities where they are assigned. We’re looking for someone who wants to work in all aspects of community journalism — reporting, photography, digital storytelling and page layout.

Sun Sailor is a part of Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota. Please send your writing and photography samples to gretchen.schlosser@ecm-inc.com .