Full-time reporter

The Daily Iowegian in Centerville is seeking a full-time news reporter to join its award-winning staff.

This reporter will compliment the Daily Iowegian’s watchdog focus, reporting on local education, businesses and more.

We seek someone who is curious, a strong writer and learner, and determined to produce important journalism. A recent college graduate or someone with a few years of experience would be well-suited for this position. The Daily Iowegian offers great opportunity for reporters to grow in a variety of subjects and mediums.

This reporter will go from reporting feature stories on local people to producing important watchdog packages that either hold people accountable or further educate readers on trends and happenings in their community.

The Daily Iowegian publishes a print edition on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and operates a seven-day website. This position comes with competitive pay and benefits.

The Iowegian has a marked history of creating important, award-winning journalism despite its status as a small southern Iowa newspaper.

In the last year, the newspaper has reported on news that took honors on a statewide and national scale, facing outlets more than 100 times its size. The Iowegian’s watchdog reporting on local government consistently earns honors.

Interested candidates should email their resume and writing samples to Daily Iowegian editor Kyle Ocker by email at kocker@dailyiowegian.com.