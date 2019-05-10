If you’d like to live and play in Minnesota’s beautiful North Country while working at one of the state’s most highly-regarded newspapers, this is your opportunity. The Timberjay Newspapers will soon have an opening for a full-time reporter/editor to work from our main office in the historic mining town of Tower.

The fiercely-independent Timberjay publishes a weekly print edition serving a broad geographic region tucked up near the Canadian border, and maintains a vibrant and heavily-trafficked website, in addition to specialty publications. The paper has a national reputation for investigative journalism and for the aggressive pursuit of access to public records. We’ve won so many awards, we couldn’t possibly count them all.

We’re looking for a creative and entrepreneurial journalist to join our small but talented staff of four full-time editor/reporters. As a community newspaper, we cover everything from high school sports and local events to city council and school board. But we go well beyond routine coverage to delve deep into broader issues affecting the communities we serve, including mining, wilderness management, and government and corporate abuses affecting the region.

The ideal candidate is a motivated, self-starting reporter/editor who understands how to cultivate sources and work a beat. He/she will also have both layout (InDesign) and photographic experience, and the ability to assist in maintaining our website and social media presence. The right candidate, if interested, would have opportunities for advancement in the organization.

Please send resumé, cover letter describing your interest, and links to clips to marshall@timberjay.com, or call 218-753-2950 and ask for Marshall or Jodi

Position opens early-July 2019.

Equal opportunity employer