Springfield Advance-Press, a weekly newspaper located in Springfield, Minn., is seeking a full-time news editor to cover community events, local government meetings, high school sports and write local feature stories.

Candidate must be self-driven, have experience working for a newspaper, have computer skills (InDesign), possess strong writing and editing skills, ability to take digital photography, have a creative mind and eye for detail.

Advance-Press offers competitive salary, depending on qualifications, paid time off and opportunity for advancement.

Interested candidates can send resumes and writing examples to publisher.aps@gmail.com.