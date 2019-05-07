The Mille Lacs Messenger is looking for a part-time reporter, 24 hours per week, to help share the stories of the Mille Lacs area, provide layout assistance, capture stunning photos and be part of a team that is devoted to community. If you are looking for an opportunity to play a role to further enhance an award-winning publication, send resume and samples of your work to: Keith Anderson, director of news, at keith.anderson@ecm-inc.com.