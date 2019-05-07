Award winning Minnesota newspaper

JOIN OUR TEAM!

Echo Press Newspapers, Alexandria, Minnesota, is looking for a full-time

general assignment reporter. The Echo Press is a twice-weekly newspaper

that provides its community with award-winning coverage, a strong online

presence and top-quality targeted magazines.

Alexandria is ranked as the top small city or “micropolitan” in the state

for new and expanding facilities. The community is known for its year-round

recreational fun at the lakes, trails, museums and arts/theatre facilities, its

bustling downtown and various festivals, as well as its small-town feel with

successful schools and health facilities.

As a reporter with the Echo Press, you will cover a variety of stories and

will be asked to tell them through strong writing, photography and, when

possible, video.

Excellent communication skills required as well as the ability to write with

confidence on multiple topics. Qualified applicants must have a valid driver’s

license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

This position includes a healthy benefit package including PTO, paid

holidays, medical, and 401k as well as the opportunity to work with dedicated

team members.

Apply at: forumcomm.com/careers or contact Editor Ross Evavold at

revavold@echopress.com or call 320-763-3133.

Deadline: May 22, 2019 www.echopress.com