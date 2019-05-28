Summer Intern

Echo Press, Alexandria, Minn., is now accepting applications for its 2019 part-time summer internship program. High school or college students with news reporting and photography skills will be considered.

We are one of Minnesota’s top weekly newspapers and our dedicated newspaper team has decades of experience. If you would like the opportunity to gain invaluable newspaper experience with the staff of the Echo Press, please apply!

This paid internship is 20-25 hours/week beginning in early June and ending in mid-August and will include some weekends, evenings and holidays.

Please upload a cover letter, resume and 3-5 samples of your work when applying.

Position Requirements:

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Email revavold@echopress.com or call 320-763-3133, or if you are ready to apply go to www.forumcomm.com/careers