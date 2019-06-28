Community Newspaper Editor

Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune are seeking a community editor to fill a position covering local civic, government, school district, business and other news for these weekly publications. We are looking for a strong writer, editor, photographer, graphic designer, website content manager and videographer to serve our vibrant and sophisticated south of the river suburban Twin Cities area.

Please send your writing and photography samples to tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com. Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune are part of Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota.