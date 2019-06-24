Community Reporter

Rural Horizons, Inc., a husband & wife-owned company operating two weekly newspapers in south-central Minnesota approximately half an hour from Mankato, is looking for an experienced journalist to join our small but talented and dedicated staff. If you’re looking for a welcoming small-town community with affordable living and easy access to amenities, look no further.

We believe that “Everyone Has a Story” and we are dedicated to bringing those stories to our community through high-quality, hyperlocal news coverage. We aim to be the trusted news organization that people turn to in our competitive area.

The ideal candidate is a motivated, self-starting reporter who understands how to cultivate sources and tell meaningful stories, both in human-interest form and through accurate and in-depth reporting of local governments and school districts and similar entities.

He/she will ideally have both layout (InDesign) and photographic experience, and the ability to assist in maintaining our social media presence.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

• Able to recognize and cover breaking news, including developing related story content that is meaningful to our local audiences

• Communication excellence, including the ability to listen, interview, take notes and write great content on deadline and under pressure

• Spelling, accuracy, attention to detail, ability to research and understand unfamiliar topics are top priorities

• Must be a motivated self-starter who is passionate about producing great community content and enterprise reporting.

• Demonstrated ability to work in collaboration with all members of a team to serve our readers and advertisers

• Primary assignments will include both human interest pieces and specific beats, such as regular city council and school board meetings for both newspapers.

• Be aware of key interest points that would be important to local readers

• Be able to regularly generate ideas for content creation

• Comfortable operating in rapidly changing media environment

• Participate in developing content related to special “advertorial” publications/projects

• Must possess a sense of urgency in being “first” in providing accurate and meaningful content that impacts our local communities

• Demonstrated fluency and success in using social media to drive audience engagement

• Ability to attend meetings and community events as assigned

• Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

• Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, job responsibilities are subject to change based upon the needs of our company.

Rural Horizons, Inc. currently publishes the award-winning Truman Tribune and Maple River Messenger newspapers. Our primary office is located at 118 E Ciro. St. in Truman.

Please send resume and clips to publisher Nikki Meyer at nikki@thetrumantribune.com.

“We are in the business of bringing meaning to readers’ lives.”

Other positions may be available. Please inquire if you are a couple looking to work for the same company.