Full-Time Mailroom Manager

Rivertown Multimedia, in Red Wing, MN, is hiring a fulltime Mailroom Manager who is responsible for directing and coordinating all operations of the mailroom department. Manage personnel, equipment and production output for all aspects of the mailroom operations. Other responsibilities include:

Confer with management personnel to establish Mailroom and quality control standards, develop budget and cost controls, and obtain data regarding types, quantities, specifications, and delivery dates of newspapers and insert products.

Coordinate Mailroom activities to obtain optimal production and utilization of human resources, machines and equipment.

Interview, hire, and train employees; plan, assign, and direct work; appraise performance; reward and discipline employees; address complaints and resolve problems.

Review and analyze Mailroom quality control, maintenance, and operational reports to determine causes of nonconformity with product specifications and operation or production problems.

Develop and implement operating methods and procedures designed to eliminate operating problems and improve quality of products.

Ensure timely delivery of mail bundles to truck loading areas for delivery.

Determine work procedures, prepare work schedules and expedite workflow for Mailroom employees.

Coordinate insert dates, placing correct inserts on production line.

Prepare and set up inserter and other equipment for p.m. and a.m. runs (determine bundles sizes for stackers, etc.).

Participate in making recommendations to improve the efficiency and productivity of the Mailroom and the implementation of changes in operations.

Enforce all OSHA regulation and the lockout/tagout program.

Job Requirements:

Associate degree (A. A.) or equivalent from two-year college or technical school; or six months to one year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Ability to direct and supervise up to 50 employees.

Good mechanical skills.

Ability to troubleshoot and multitask.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Must be able to work evenings, holidays, and weekends.

Follow this link to apply. https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2489950