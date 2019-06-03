Our family-owned company is growing. We are looking for a group publisher for seven print and digital newspapers, three shoppers, related digital media as well as a special interest magazine. The area includes Cambridge, Pine City and Mora, Minn. The group has growing circulation and longtime employees. We are adding four new neighboring markets and creating an expanded group publisher position to oversee this operation. The group has growing circulation and population.

The right candidate will be a hands-on manager who can work with all aspects of the business including team building, publishing, news, advertising, loyalty or member-focused circulation programs and be an active part of civic life.

If you enjoy building teams, finding solutions for customers and employees and want a value-based workplace, let’s talk.

Send resume, cover letter and details to:

Matt McMillan

CEO

Press Publications, Kanabec Publications, Northstar Media, Sentinel Publications, Publishers Printing, Inc.

4779 Bloom Ave.

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Or email:

matt@presspubs.com<mailto:matt@presspubs.com>