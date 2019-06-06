Healthcare Correspondent

Forum Communications Company is hiring two Healthcare Correspondents to join our growing digital newsroom teams. This position will be responsible for developing ideas into relevant and well-written news, enterprise and features stories through research, interviews and reader engagement, as well as receiving assignments for stories relating to the healthcare environment. These positions will be based in Fargo, ND and Rochester, MN.

Other duties include:

Working independently to identify storytelling opportunities and planning coverage for a mix of daily and enterprise reporting suitable for multiple platforms.

Organize materials, determine focus and write stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards for media websites, newspapers and social media.

Producing stories addressing health trends and issues related to industry/business/economy, research and development, and policy/regulatory issues.

Develop and maintain network of sources with primary focus on large health care providers within FCC footprint, with emphasis on audience for several websites.

Strong photography skills, ability to produce video stories and producing journalism content in multiple story forms and formats.

Forum Communications is a family-owned company with a large Upper Midwest footprint. We offer a competitive salary, an excellent benefits package with health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) and paid time off.

Position Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education and minimum two years writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or similar publication is required.

Experience using digital analytics tools such as Chartbeat, CrowdTangle and Google Analytics is preferred.

Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is required.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Strong organizational, time management and people skills are essential.

Flexibility and ability to write with confidence on multiple health and business topics.

Ability to multitask and work on deadline, handle sensitive and emotional situations, balance competing demands, set priorities and juggle several issues at once.

Digital skills, particularly knowledge of video and photo editing, a plus. Knowledge of podcasts, video blogs and live streaming are beneficial.

Accuracy with the ability to turn complex and technical issues into clean, crisp and easy-to-consume content, using multiple formats, to reach a wide audience.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

To apply, please submit your application and resume: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2507110