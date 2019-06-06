Multimedia Journalist: Business & Community

Forum Communications Co. is hiring business/community news reporters at the following locations: The Jamestown (N.D.) Sun, The Dickinson (N.D.) Press and the Daily Republic in Mitchell, S.D.

This beat will include topics such as retail, small business, workplace, restaurants and bars, and community news as assigned. Other job duties include:

Working to produce engaging news, features and enterprise work for a digital audience in the above mentioned topic areas.

Writing and producing creative and unique digital content that includes but is not limited to stories, videos and photos.

Developing story ideas around content areas that drive subscribers and loyalty to the digital brand.

Collaboration with audience engagement team to gain insight into website and story metrics and to determine new, engaging ways to present content online.

Embracing a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and in working with other FCC departments and locations.

Working with a team of producers to grow online audience throughout the company.

Live streaming of events and press conferences.

Video editing and producing, regular website and social media work

Rewriting content and headlines to appeal to new audiences.

Sharing and promoting digital content through various social media channels.

Forum Communications is a family-owned company with a large Upper Midwest footprint. We offer a competitive salary, an excellent benefits package with health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) and paid time off.

Position requirements:

Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or similar publication is required.

Experience using digital analytics tools such as Chartbeat, CrowdTangle and Google Analytics is preferred.

Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is required.

Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge a plus.

Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Knowledge of video and photo editing; knowledge of podcasts, video blogs and livestreaming.

Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

Must be a team player with the ability to work under deadline pressure.

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

To apply, please submit your application and resume: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2505349