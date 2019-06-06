Multimedia Journalist: Tourism

By on June 6, 2019 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

Forum Communications Co. is hiring tourism and recreation reporters at the following Minnesota locations: Bemidji Pioneer, Brainerd Dispatch and the West Central Tribune in Willmar. This beat will include topics such as lakes, recreation, tourism, dining, go-and-do event coverage, shopping and retail, outdoors, science and nature.

Other duties include:

  • Working to produce engaging news, features and enterprise work for a digital audience in the above mentioned topic areas.
  • Writing and producing creative and unique digital content that includes but is not limited to stories, videos and photos.
  • Developing story ideas around content areas that drive subscribers and loyalty to the digital brand.
  • Collaboration with audience engagement team to gain insight into website and story metrics and to determine new, engaging ways to present content online.
  • Embracing a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and in working with other FCC departments and locations.
  • Working with a team of producers to grow online audience.
  • Live streaming of events and press conferences.
  • Video producing and editing, regular website and social media work
  • Rewriting content and headlines to appeal to new audiences.
  • Sharing and promoting digital content through various social media channels.

Forum Communications is a family-owned company with a large Upper Midwest footprint. We offer a competitive salary, an excellent benefits package with health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) and paid time off.

Position Requirements:

  • Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or similar publication is required.
  • Experience using digital analytics tools such as Chartbeat, CrowdTangle and Google Analytics is preferred.
  • Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is required.
  • Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge a plus.
  • Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.
  • Knowledge of video and photo editing; knowledge of podcasts, video blogs and livestreaming.
  • Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.
  • Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.
  • Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.
  • Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

To apply, please submit your application and resume:  https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2507062

 

 