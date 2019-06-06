Multimedia Journalist: Tourism

Forum Communications Co. is hiring tourism and recreation reporters at the following Minnesota locations: Bemidji Pioneer, Brainerd Dispatch and the West Central Tribune in Willmar. This beat will include topics such as lakes, recreation, tourism, dining, go-and-do event coverage, shopping and retail, outdoors, science and nature.
Other duties include:
- Working to produce engaging news, features and enterprise work for a digital audience in the above mentioned topic areas.
- Writing and producing creative and unique digital content that includes but is not limited to stories, videos and photos.
- Developing story ideas around content areas that drive subscribers and loyalty to the digital brand.
- Collaboration with audience engagement team to gain insight into website and story metrics and to determine new, engaging ways to present content online.
- Embracing a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and in working with other FCC departments and locations.
- Working with a team of producers to grow online audience.
- Live streaming of events and press conferences.
- Video producing and editing, regular website and social media work
- Rewriting content and headlines to appeal to new audiences.
- Sharing and promoting digital content through various social media channels.
Forum Communications is a family-owned company with a large Upper Midwest footprint. We offer a competitive salary, an excellent benefits package with health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) and paid time off.
Position Requirements:
- Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or similar publication is required.
- Experience using digital analytics tools such as Chartbeat, CrowdTangle and Google Analytics is preferred.
- Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is required.
- Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge a plus.
- Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.
- Knowledge of video and photo editing; knowledge of podcasts, video blogs and livestreaming.
- Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.
- Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.
- Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.
- Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.
To apply, please submit your application and resume: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2507062