Sales & Marketing Specialist

Senior Perspective is seeking a sales and marketing specialist to join its team. Candidates must be self-motivated, goal-oriented, friendly, personable and be willing to learn and try new things. The position will focus on driving sales and marketing the business. Some travel required. Part of this position could be done in a home-based arrangement. Sales and/or marketing experience preferred. Experience with web page, social media and videography not required, but would be a plus. Senior Perspective is the state’s largest senior newspaper and one of the most read newspapers in Minnesota. Send resume with references to Senior Perspective, Attn: Jim Palmer, P.O. Box 1, Glenwood, MN 56334, or by email to jim@srperspective.com. Deadline for applications is July 19, 2019.