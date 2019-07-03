Crow River Media COMMUNITY EDITOR

Exempt, full-time

Reports to: Regional Editor

Crow River Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning news organization located in central Minnesota, is looking for an experienced journalist to work in our Litchfield Independent Review office, in collaboration with a seven-member news team in covering the communities we serve, including Litchfield and greater Meeker County, as well as Hutchinson and greater McLeod County. We publish weekly and twice-weekly newspapers and related publications. Our focus is on producing hyper-local content that entices local residents to turn to us as the primary sources for local news and information.

The successful applicant will have strong journalism skills and be prepared to be a recognized leader in the newsroom. The community editor will direct news gathering and reporting for Litchfield Independent Review print and digital news products. Storytelling in print and online is a top priority, in addition to producing video and social media content. Our primary mission is to entertain, inform and grow our audience base. Involvement in the community is also expected through participation in civic organizations as well as visibility that the job naturally fosters.

Organization must be a strength. The community editor also is expected to be an agent of change, leading the news team in producing compelling content that is of great interest to our readers.

This full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k), health insurance, PTO and paid holidays.

Knowledge/skill requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

• Must be a motivated self-starter who is passionate about producing great community content and enterprise reporting

• Be the recognized leader and go-to person for coverage of Litchfield and Meeker County area

• Supervise Litchfield-based reporter to ensure the right things are being covered in a timely and accurate manner

• Editing experience and ability to write clean copy for both print and digital in a fast-paced, deadline-drive environment

• Supervisory and/or team leadership experience

• Work in collaboration with regional editor and publisher/director of news in developing weekly story budgets and creation of multi-media packages

• Demonstrated ability to foster teamwork with all editorial staff to ensure our continuance as the #1 source for local news and information

• Be intensely familiar with Litchfield and other Meeker County communities, and have trusted connections with local stakeholders

• Comfortable operating in rapidly changing media environment

• Knowledge of content management system

• Must possess a sense of urgency in being “first” in providing accurate content that impacts our local communities

• Demonstrated fluency and success in using social media to drive audience engagement

• Participate in developing content related to special “advertorial” publications/projects

• Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

• Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, job responsibilities are subject to change based upon the needs of our company.

Contact: Brent Schacherer – schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com