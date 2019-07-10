Southwest News Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning news organization located in the southwest metro areas of the Twin Cities, is looking for an experienced journalist to work in collaboration with a 19-member news team in covering the communities we serve. We publish eight weekly newspapers and related website in a high-growth and changing area. This position would oversee publications in Shakopee and Jordan. Our focus is on producing hyper-local content that entices local residents to turn to us as the primary sources for local news and information.

The successful applicant will have strong journalism skills and be prepared to be a recognized leader in the newsroom. The community editor will direct and participate in news gathering and reporting for the print and digital news products. Storytelling in print and online is a top priority, in addition to producing video and social media content. Knowing the basics of writing, editing and photo journalism is important. Our primary mission is to entertain, inform and grow our audience base. Involvement in the community is also expected through participation in civic organizations as well as visibility that the job naturally fosters.

Organization must be a strength. The editor also is expected to lead the news team in producing compelling content that is of great interest to our readers.

This full-time, exempt position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k) and profit sharing, health insurance, PTO and paid holidays.

Knowledge/skill requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

• Must be a motivated self-starter who is passionate about producing great community content and enterprise reporting

• Be the recognized leader and go-to person for a specific geographic area that is part of Southwest News Media’s footprint

• Supervise the content being produced by two or more reporters to ensure the right things are being covered in a timely and accurate manner

• Editing experience and ability to write clean copy for both print and digital in a fast-paced, deadline-drive environment

• Supervisory and/or team leadership experience

• Work in collaboration with regional editor and digital content coordinator in developing weekly story budgets and creation of multi-media packages

• Demonstrated ability to foster teamwork with all editorial staff to ensure our continuance as the #1 source for local news and information

• Be intensely familiar with the communities assigned to oversee, and have trusted connections with local stakeholders

• Comfortable operating in rapidly changing media environment

• Knowledge of content management system

• Must possess a sense of urgency in being “first” in providing accurate content that impacts our local communities

• Demonstrated fluency and success in using social media to drive audience engagement

• Participate in developing content related to special “advertorial” publications/projects

• Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

• Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, job responsibilities are subject to change based upon the needs of our company.

Reports to: (South Regional Editor)

Southwest News Media, located at 12925 Eagle Creek Parkway in Savage, MN, is an affiliate of Big Fish Works, a nationally-recognized, award-winning media organization. Its family of weekly newspapers includes: Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer, Shakopee Valley News, Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review and International Falls Journal. Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion and Perseverance are our company’s core values.

Contact Brent Schacherer: schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com