Director of Circulation & Distribution Operations

Director of Circulation & Distribution Operations

By on July 8, 2019 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

Forum Communications Company is looking to hire a Director of Circulation & Distribution Operations who will ensure the on-time delivery of FCC’s network of print products, inspire customer delight and loyalty through oversight of first class customer service strategies, and be a key collaborator in pricing and promotion of our network of B2C and B2B media and entertainment products. A visionary, this employee will work closely with FCC’s marketing team to advance revenue generation through digital distribution and associated benefits.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Establish and communicate the vision of FCC’s circulation and distribution operations in alignment with FCC’s strategic plan
  • Oversee print product distribution
  • Monitor and manage distribution costs
  • Grow our business relationship with clients by leading a performance driven customer service team who provide prompt and accurate service. Direct, inspire and mentor them to increase sales and subscriptions
  • Collaborate with publishers and circulation team members on pricing relative to market served
  • Monitor and collaborate with key stakeholders on promotion/programs
  • Contribute to strategic marketing initiatives
  • Compare actual revenue to projected sales and budgets and collaborate with other leaders to recommend change and revise process in order to drive optimized business results
  • Train distribution and customer service teams
  • Gather internal and external feedback, adjust department’s strategic goals and/or approaches as a result
  • Make personnel decisions regarding hiring, compensation, promotions, discipline and termination of staff in accordance with company policies
  • Conduct monthly calls with publishers and circulation managers to reinforce key circulation strategies and receive collective feedback from markets
  • Collaborate with the marketing team to shift the revenue generation model from majority ad supported to majority consumer supported
  • Support and lead a culture of innovation

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Management, or other relevant fields
  • Minimum 5 years experience in Circulation, Customer Service or Operations Management
  • Customer and market segmentation
  • CRM, newspaper specific (e.g. Newscycle Solutions) preferred
  • Proven team leadership experience
  • Ability to execute multi-faceted strategies in multiple roles and formats
  • Ability to look at circulation distribution models to determine appropriate ROI and cost containment
  • Aptitude for working in a performance driven environment
  • Ability to work autonomously under pressure, able to meet tight deadlines
  • Experience managing contractual agreements, e.g. vendors, independent consultants, distribution teams
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.
  • Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

 

To apply, please submit your application and resume:  https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2561908