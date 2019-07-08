Forum Communications Company is looking to hire a Director of Circulation & Distribution Operations who will ensure the on-time delivery of FCC’s network of print products, inspire customer delight and loyalty through oversight of first class customer service strategies, and be a key collaborator in pricing and promotion of our network of B2C and B2B media and entertainment products. A visionary, this employee will work closely with FCC’s marketing team to advance revenue generation through digital distribution and associated benefits.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Establish and communicate the vision of FCC’s circulation and distribution operations in alignment with FCC’s strategic plan
- Oversee print product distribution
- Monitor and manage distribution costs
- Grow our business relationship with clients by leading a performance driven customer service team who provide prompt and accurate service. Direct, inspire and mentor them to increase sales and subscriptions
- Collaborate with publishers and circulation team members on pricing relative to market served
- Monitor and collaborate with key stakeholders on promotion/programs
- Contribute to strategic marketing initiatives
- Compare actual revenue to projected sales and budgets and collaborate with other leaders to recommend change and revise process in order to drive optimized business results
- Train distribution and customer service teams
- Gather internal and external feedback, adjust department’s strategic goals and/or approaches as a result
- Make personnel decisions regarding hiring, compensation, promotions, discipline and termination of staff in accordance with company policies
- Conduct monthly calls with publishers and circulation managers to reinforce key circulation strategies and receive collective feedback from markets
- Collaborate with the marketing team to shift the revenue generation model from majority ad supported to majority consumer supported
- Support and lead a culture of innovation
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Management, or other relevant fields
- Minimum 5 years experience in Circulation, Customer Service or Operations Management
- Customer and market segmentation
- CRM, newspaper specific (e.g. Newscycle Solutions) preferred
- Proven team leadership experience
- Ability to execute multi-faceted strategies in multiple roles and formats
- Ability to look at circulation distribution models to determine appropriate ROI and cost containment
- Aptitude for working in a performance driven environment
- Ability to work autonomously under pressure, able to meet tight deadlines
- Experience managing contractual agreements, e.g. vendors, independent consultants, distribution teams
- Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.
- Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.
To apply, please submit your application and resume: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2561908