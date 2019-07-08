Forum Communications Company is looking to hire a Director of Circulation & Distribution Operations who will ensure the on-time delivery of FCC’s network of print products, inspire customer delight and loyalty through oversight of first class customer service strategies, and be a key collaborator in pricing and promotion of our network of B2C and B2B media and entertainment products. A visionary, this employee will work closely with FCC’s marketing team to advance revenue generation through digital distribution and associated benefits.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establish and communicate the vision of FCC’s circulation and distribution operations in alignment with FCC’s strategic plan

Oversee print product distribution

Monitor and manage distribution costs

Grow our business relationship with clients by leading a performance driven customer service team who provide prompt and accurate service. Direct, inspire and mentor them to increase sales and subscriptions

Collaborate with publishers and circulation team members on pricing relative to market served

Monitor and collaborate with key stakeholders on promotion/programs

Contribute to strategic marketing initiatives

Compare actual revenue to projected sales and budgets and collaborate with other leaders to recommend change and revise process in order to drive optimized business results

Train distribution and customer service teams

Gather internal and external feedback, adjust department’s strategic goals and/or approaches as a result

Make personnel decisions regarding hiring, compensation, promotions, discipline and termination of staff in accordance with company policies

Conduct monthly calls with publishers and circulation managers to reinforce key circulation strategies and receive collective feedback from markets

Collaborate with the marketing team to shift the revenue generation model from majority ad supported to majority consumer supported

Support and lead a culture of innovation

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Management, or other relevant fields

Minimum 5 years experience in Circulation, Customer Service or Operations Management

Customer and market segmentation

CRM, newspaper specific (e.g. Newscycle Solutions) preferred

Proven team leadership experience

Ability to execute multi-faceted strategies in multiple roles and formats

Ability to look at circulation distribution models to determine appropriate ROI and cost containment

Aptitude for working in a performance driven environment

Ability to work autonomously under pressure, able to meet tight deadlines

Experience managing contractual agreements, e.g. vendors, independent consultants, distribution teams

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

To apply, please submit your application and resume: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2561908