Do have a customer service approach to sales? Would you enjoy helping businesses promote and support the wonderful community they live and work in? Our current opening for a Full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant with Echo Press located in beautiful Alexandria, Minnesota, could be the perfect fit for you. Duties include selling marketing solutions for print and digital products that help businesses reach their goals.

We are looking for a team member who understands and embraces the important role that our community newspaper plays in our town. Our staff is committed and active in the community and we have fun while we work!

Successful candidates will have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with a customer focused approach to sales as well as excellent communication and technological skills. Sales and marketing experience or related education is required. Candidates must have reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

We offer competitive compensation and a benefit package that includes medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid time off and a 401K plan as well as a great work environment.

For more information contact Jody Hanson, Publisher at 320-763-3133 or to apply visit www.forumcomm.com/careers please include cover letter, resume, and references.

Application Deadline: August 2, 2019