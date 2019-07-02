Multi-Media Reporter

Winner of the best weekly newspaper in the state of Minnesota—6 times in the last 8 years. Join our team!

The Detroit Lakes Tribune, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is looking for a full-time motivated multi-media reporter to be a part of our award-winning newsroom!

Detroit Lakes is a community known for its year-round recreational fun at the lakes, trails and mountain, its bustling downtown and various festivals, as well as its small town feel with successful schools and health facilities.

As a reporter with the Detroit Lakes Tribune, you will cover a variety of stories and will be asked to tell them through strong writing, strong photography and, when possible, video.

The Detroit Lakes Tribune is a twice weekly newspaper that provides its community with an award-winning coverage, a strong online presence and top-quality targeted magazines. This position includes a healthy benefit package including PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k and most importantly a dedicated staff!

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to listen are required and in addition qualified applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the Company.

Apply at: www.forumcomm.com/careers, for more information contact J.J. Perry, editor at jperry@dlnewspapers.com or 218-847-3151.

Deadline: July 12, 2019