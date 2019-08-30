Freelance Sports Writer

Freelance sports writers needed in the northwest metro. If you love being close to the action and telling the stories of high school teams and athletes, this could be an opportunity for you.

We’re looking for someone who wants to write more than a gamer. Our focus is on feature-style coverage of varsity and community athletics. This requires someone comfortable interacting with student athletes, coaches, athletic directors and boosters. In-person coverage is required — this is not a remote position. If you’re handy with a camera, that’s a bonus.

If this sounds like something you are interested in, please submit a resume, cover letter and clips to: mandy.froemming@ecm-inc.com.