Crow River Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, is looking for a sports journalist with the skills and passion to go beyond traditional sports reporting. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and cover sports and news across the region for the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.

The successful candidate will cover games, but must be able to elevate the coverage beyond play-by-play and box scores. Features, analysis and columns should be key focus for Crow River Media’s print and digital products. The ability to shoot strong photos and video are a must.

Join a national awarding-winning newspaper that is dedicated to being the strongest source of news and advertising in the communities we serve.

Qualifications include:

– A bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

– Excellent writing skills. Must be creative and organized, with a love for the written word and a broad

range of interests.

– Excellent editing skills. Must possess a nuts-and-bolts appreciation of how prose should fit together to

provide the greatest possible clarity.

– Good verbal and interviewing skills. Should be able to express ideas clearly and communicate with

others in a sensitive and encouraging way.

– Solid knowledge of print and digital journalism.

– Fundamental knowledge of photography, videography and design.

– Demonstrated ability to work in collaboration with all members of the news team to ensure our

continuance as the No. 1 source for local news and information.

– Comfortable operating in a rapidly changing media environment.

– Ability to work nights, weekends and some holidays.

– Possess a valid driver’s license and current auto insurance.

The Independent Review offers a competitive salary, health insurance, 401(k), profit sharing and more.

If you are excited about becoming our next sports writer, please send resume, letter of interest and clippings to: Publisher Brent Schacherer at schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com.