The Belle Plaine Herald is seeking a full-time reporter responsible for covering local and area news, city and school board meetings, sports and feature stories for a weekly newspaper in Belle Plaine, MN. Must be a natural storyteller who can write investigative articles, feature stories, basic news and breaking news stories quickly and on a variety of topics.

Duties Include:

• Writing, editing, photography for weekly newspaper, website, social media, email newsletters and special supplements.

• Evaluate news leads, press releases and news tips to develop stories each week.

• Identify and pitch captivating and newsworthy story ideas.

• Keep up-to-date on the latest area news by attending and covering local events, being an active member of the community and creating good relationships.

• Share applicable stories with our sister publication, The Henderson Independent, and assist as needed.

Requirements

• Must be able to work independently and on deadline with a solid work ethic and a flexible schedule.

• Must have a degree in Journalism, English, or Communications and have strong reporting skills and an interest in covering community news.

• Candidate should be proficient in InDesign (or willing to learn) and comfortable using social media.

Submit cover letter, resume and samples for consideration.

Contact: amy@bpherald.com