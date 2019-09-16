News editor

Bluff Country Newspaper Group in southeastern Minnesota is seeking an editor to coordinate and write news. Duties would include managing freelance writers and photographers, writing stories, editing copy and interacting with the community. Experience in designing and laying out pages is a plus. Send resume to info@bluffcountrynews.com or mail to P.O. Box 112, Spring Valley, MN, 55975.
