Business Reporter

By on October 22, 2019 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is hiring a full-time Business Reporter to join our Newsroom team. Primary responsibilities include:

  • Receives assignments and develops own ideas into relevant news content.
  • Gathers, verifies and provides information for stories through interviews, observations and research.
  • Organizes material, determines focus and writes stories according to editorial style and format standards, for multiple platforms.
  • Builds rapport and stays attuned to local, regional and state issues, attends local and regional board meetings.
  • Collaborates with the newsroom’s visual and design teams to ensure stories are presented to readers in the best possible way.
  • May need to use video and camera equipment as needed for stories.
  • Contributes to the website by planning online components for stories, writing online stories and composing additional content; may be responsible for blog content.

For more information and to apply, please visit our website: www.forumcomm.com/careers