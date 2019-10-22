The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is hiring a full-time Business Reporter to join our Newsroom team. Primary responsibilities include:

Receives assignments and develops own ideas into relevant news content.

Gathers, verifies and provides information for stories through interviews, observations and research.

Organizes material, determines focus and writes stories according to editorial style and format standards, for multiple platforms.

Builds rapport and stays attuned to local, regional and state issues, attends local and regional board meetings.

Collaborates with the newsroom’s visual and design teams to ensure stories are presented to readers in the best possible way.

May need to use video and camera equipment as needed for stories.

Contributes to the website by planning online components for stories, writing online stories and composing additional content; may be responsible for blog content.

For more information and to apply, please visit our website: www.forumcomm.com/careers