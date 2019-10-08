The Aitkin Independent Age is seeking a community editor to lead our coverage in Aitkin, Minnesota. We’re looking for someone who enjoys interaction with others and is committed to quality community journalism. Aitkin is located in the beautiful lakes country of north central Minnesota. If you love journalism, community and the outdoors, this may be the perfect job.

The ideal candidate is someone who can engage readers, loves to write, will uncover interesting stories, understands the importance of community journalism and enjoys their work. Photography, layout and online posting a must. Recent college-grads encouraged to apply, as well as those with experience. Full-time with benefits, including 401(k) and paid time off.

Submit resume and clips (writing and photography) to Keith Anderson, director of news, at: keith.anderson@ecm-inc.com.