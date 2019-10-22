The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is hiring a full-time Education Reporter to join our Newsroom team. Primary responsibilities include:
- Receives assignments and develops own ideas into relevant news content.
- Gathers, verifies and provides information for stories through interviews, observations and research.
- Organizes material, determines focus and writes stories according to editorial style and format standards, for multiple platforms.
- Builds rapport and stays attuned to local, regional and state issues, attends local and regional board meetings.
- Collaborates with the newsroom’s visual and design teams to ensure stories are presented to readers in the best possible way.
- May need to use video and camera equipment as needed for stories.
- Contributes to the website by planning online components for stories, writing online stories and composing additional content; may be responsible for blog content.
For more information and to apply, please visit our website: www.forumcomm.com/careers