Full Time Editor – Stevens County Times

Stevens County Times is now hiring!

Responsibilities include:

Read, evaluate and organize material submitted for publication;

Prepare content, edit copy and write headlines;

Respond to readers by telephone and/or email;

Attend local government and school board meetings;

Work with others to ensure deadlines are met;

Meet with personnel to plan news coverage

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications or

related field;

Newsroom and editing experience;

Experience with InDesign and page layout;

Knowledge of AP style;

Knowledge of Freedom of Information and libel laws;

Strong organizational and communication skills;

Excellent verbal and written skills to include computers;

Ability to be flexible and work under pressure and deadlines;

Ability to effectively present information to staff and/or groups;

Ability to promote teamwork and cooperation.

To apply: send resume and writing samples to shelly@stevensctimes.com