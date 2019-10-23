Full Time Editor – Stevens County Times

By on October 23, 2019 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

Stevens County Times is now hiring!

Responsibilities include:

  • Read, evaluate and organize material submitted for publication;
  • Prepare content, edit copy and write headlines;
  • Respond to readers by telephone and/or email;
  • Attend local government and school board meetings;
  • Work with others to ensure deadlines are met;
  • Meet with personnel to plan news coverage

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications or
  • related field;
  • Newsroom and editing experience;
  • Experience with InDesign and page layout;
  • Knowledge of AP style;
  • Knowledge of Freedom of Information and libel laws;
  • Strong organizational and communication skills;
  • Excellent verbal and written skills to include computers;
  • Ability to be flexible and work under pressure and deadlines;
  • Ability to effectively present information to staff and/or groups;
  • Ability to promote teamwork and cooperation.

To apply: send resume and writing samples to shelly@stevensctimes.com

Deadline: December 15, 2019

 