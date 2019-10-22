The Bemidji Pioneer is hiring a Managing Editor who will drive and support community conversation and reader loyalty through quality content — that being produced daily by the local newsroom staff and that being produced at the state and regional level by way of Forum News Service. The Managing Editor is responsible for the direction and management of the local newsroom and news gathering efforts. That includes handling personnel issues, staff scheduling, story planning and timely digital publishing. Other responsibilities include:

Direct and manage local news gathering and editorial functions for the newsroom on all relevant publishing platforms.

Create and oversee digital publishing workflows that support the company’s audience-first content strategy.

Organize and communicate story/ visual plans for the print edition to relevant production teams to ensure a high-quality publication that meets all deadlines.

Work with FCC content division leadership to set and maintain policies and best practices for the newsroom.

Represent the newspaper/ website in the community; serve as an ambassador for the brand and promote community conversation and engagement through quality content.

Responsible for newsroom budget management and ensuring newsroom/ content resources are allocated appropriately.

Communicate weekly or as needed with FCC content teams and collaborate regularly on content projects with FCC state and regional teams.

Contribute to the overall news product, digital and print, by way of editing and/ or writing.

Serve as the building leader for the community and for staff members, taking the lead on communication issues or other business matters that arise.

For more information and to apply, please visit our website: www.forumcomm.com/careers