Multimedia Reporter

Crow River Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning news organization located in central Minnesota, 70 miles west of the Twin Cities, is looking for an experienced journalist to work in collaboration with a seven-member news team in covering the communities we serve. We publish the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review newspapers and related websites. Our focus is on producing hyper-local content that entices local residents to turn to us as the primary sources for local news and information.

The successful applicant will have strong journalism skills and be prepared to develop print and digital content that is hyper-local. Storytelling in print and online is a top priority, in addition to producing video and photography. Knowing the basics of writing, editing and photo journalism is important. Our primary mission is to inform, entertain and grow our audience base.

This full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k) and profit sharing, health insurance, PTO and paid holidays.

Job and skill requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

• Ability to recognize and cover breaking news, including developing related story content that is relevant to our local audience

• Communication excellence is imperative, including the ability to listen, interview, take notes and write great content on deadline and under pressure

• Spelling, accuracy, attention to detail, ability to multi-task, maintaining confidentiality and following prescribed editorial styles/formatting for multiple platforms are high priorities

• Must be a motivated self-starter who is passionate about producing great community content and enterprise reporting

• Demonstrated ability to work in collaboration with all members of the news team to ensure our continuance as the #1 source for local news and information

• Primary assignments/beat may include comprehensive coverage of a specific community or intent focus on a particular pillar of content, i.e. education, crime transportation, government, regional news, etc.

• Be aware of key interest points that would be important to local readers and be able to regularly generate ideas for content creation that are relevant to the primary assignment area

• Comfortable operating in rapidly changing media environment

• Participate in developing content related to special “advertorial” publications/projects

• Knowledge of content management system

• Must possess a sense of urgency in being “first” in providing accurate content that impacts our local communities

• Demonstrated fluency and success in using social media to drive audience engagement

• Ability to attend meetings and community events as assigned

• Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

• Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, job responsibilities are subject to change based upon the needs of our company. Please submit your resume to: Brent Schacherer schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com