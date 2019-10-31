Weekly Newspaper For Sale

The Voyageur Press located a couple hours north of the Twin Cities in the Big Sandy Lake Region is currently for sale. This award-winning newspaper covers four small school districts and all the wonderful outdoor activities and entertainment that take place in and around the region. The newspaper profits each year and currently has a very organized structure. The advertisers are extremely loyal and enjoy the positive news coverage. The publisher is willing to transition slowly if the buyer is interested.

If interested, contact 218-409-4096 or email portage@frontier.com