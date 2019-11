KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Writing online and print articles

– Editing content created by contractors and freelancers

– Fact checking, copy editing and proofing print content

– Uploading articles to the Super Lawyers website

– Being the point person for the social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn)

https://thomsonreuters.wd5. myworkdayjobs.com/External_ Career_Site/job/USA-Eagan-610- Opperman-Dr/Super-Lawyers- Editorial-Assistant_ JREQ132524-1