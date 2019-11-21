The Caledonia Argus is seeking a General Manager with an emphasis on news and editorial. The ideal candidate will have a background in all aspects of running a newspaper, including sales and editorial. This is a key leadership position and the General Manager is empowered to take ownership of the newspaper and its daily operations. The position will report to a Publisher who works in another location. The Caledonia Argus is located in Southeastern Minnesota, about 30 minutes from La Crosse and an hour from Rochester. The full-time position offers a competitive wage and benefits. The Argus is part of APG of Southern Minnesota, a community newspaper and digital media company owned by Adams Publishing Group. Please send a letter of interest and resume to Chad Hjellming, Publisher, APG Media of Southern Minnesota, 514 Central Ave., Faribault, MN 55021, or email it to him at chjellming@faribault.com.