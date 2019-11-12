The Morrison County Record, an award-winning free distribution community newspaper is seeking a community reporter to assist in our coverage in the Morrison County area. We’re looking for someone who enjoys interaction with others and is committed to quality community journalism. Little Falls is located along the Mississippi River, just north of St. Cloud. If you love journalism, community and making a difference, this may be the perfect job.

The ideal candidate is someone who can engage readers, loves to write, will uncover interesting stories, understands the importance of community journalism and enjoys their work. Photography, layout, reporting and online posting a must.

Recent college-grads encouraged to apply, as well as those with experience. Submit resume and clips (writing and photography) to Terry Lehrke, editor: terry.lehrke@mcrecord.com