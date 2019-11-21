I’ve always been told I can write well.

Sound like you? The Moose Lake Star Gazette is seeking reporters to cover local events, city council meetings and to possibly write for special sections. Looking for someone curious- who always wants to know why. Should have some writing ability but we will be there to help coach you with newspaper writing and to edit your copy. Many of the meetings covered are in the evening; events happen mostly weekends but could be weekdays. Whether you want to cover one entity or more, we are flexible. Please contact Jeff Andres at jeff@northstarmedia.net of call 763-689-1181 ext 114.