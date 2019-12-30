One of northern Minnesota’s top weekly newspapers has an immediate opening for a full-time editor/reporter who has experience and interest in serious, independent community journalism. We are family-owned and dedicated to quality newspaper publishing, located just minutes from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. Wide-ranging community beat provides an opportunity for a reporter to pursue their journalistic passions. We do everything from environmental and investigative reporting to local human interest to high school sports. See recent feature in Columbia Journalism Review for more: https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/timberjay-helmberger-trump-stauber-mining.php

In addition to reporting and editing, job will include pagination (InDesign), photography, web content management and social media. Opportunity to move into management/ownership position for the right candidate. Join our small but dedicated crew covering life in the North Country. Competitive salary and benefits. Send resume and clips to Marshall Helmberger, The Timberjay Newspaper, PO Box 636, Tower, MN 55790, or email to marshall@timberjay.com.