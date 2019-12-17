Multimedia sales

The Frazee-Vergas Forum and New York Mills Dispatch are seeking a highly motivated individual to join our sales staff. We are a family owned newspaper group located in the heart of lakes country. We currently have an opening for a multimedia and independent sales representative. The deal candidate will enjoy face-to-face interaction with individuals, be organized, have excellent customer service and be a team player to sell a variety of promotional items like newspaper, website and special section advertisements. The position includes a high commission pay with unlimited earning potential. Set your schedule to meet the need. For more information, or to apply, contact Chad Koenen at the Citizen’s Advocate by email at chad@henningadvocate.com by phone at (218) 548-5585 or by mail at PO Box 175, Henning, MN 56551.