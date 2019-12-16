News and Sports MultiMedia Journalist

WDAY, the number one station in Fargo, North Dakota, is looking for a News/Sports Multi-Media Journalist to join our team and work in our multi-platform newsroom. As a News/Sports MMJ reporter, you will be covering news and sports-related stories. You will be responsible for writing stories for TV, digital publications/social media, radio and newspaper. You will need to be able shoot, edit, conduct interviews and write your own stories. The successful candidate will have exceptional writing, communication and organizational skills. A college degree in journalism or a related field is required. The successful candidate must have a clean driving record, be organized and work well under pressure.

WDAY is an award-winning station. In the last four years, WDAY has won six Emmys and two national Edward R. Murrow awards. We are a locally owned and operated station that covers eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota. We produce over 30 hours of local news each week and have a staff of 40 journalists working in our news, weather and sports departments. Our recently remodeled newsroom includes spacious new work stations, a makeup room with individualized spaces for personal supplies, meeting spaces and a hangout area complete with couches and televisions. Here is what WDAY can do for you:

We offer opportunities to grow – we like to promote from with-in. We will invest in you with ongoing training and individual coaching sessions with our consultant team from Magid We offer a good work environment with veteran staff to help you grow and advance. We have an on-site gym for you to use that is accessible 24-hours a day. You will qualify for a monthly cell phone reimbursement allowance of up to $40.

For more information and to apply: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2803268