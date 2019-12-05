Printer/Publisher Covering 3 Counties (MN) w/Real Estate

This multi-faceted printer/publisher in rural northern Minnesota has a diverse array of capabilities to serve the many needs of the surrounding counties. The owner is retiring and seeking a successor.

Printing, binding, mailing services, and publisher of a local newspaper all in one serving the tri-county area. 2/3 of the business is commercial and government projects. The building is included in the sale and a portion if rented to the USPS. The upstairs is a full apartment that could be used as a living space, work space, or rented for an additional $500/mo.

Printing revenue is roughly $1M annually with $12,000 more from a stable US post office lease. The price for this business includes a 9,000SF building with a 6,800SF printing facility, 1200SF USPS, and 930SF 3BR living quarters on the 2nd floor. If needed, the business can be sold without real estate and the owner would lease to the buyer. The owner will assist in a smooth transition based on the buyer’s needs.

The asking price with real estate is $1.4M. Roughly 10% down is needed to secure this business with a bank loan.

This business is a key pillar of the community for hundreds of miles and has revenue streams ranging from recurring print jobs to advertising from the array of local merchants and a strong presence with newspaper subscription revenue.

More marketing and sales would grow the business substantially.

If you want to get away from the bustle of the city, settle into this respected business. Experienced owner will transition gradually ensuring that you have all of the connections and knowledge you need to succeed. See posting here.