The Citizen’s Advocate and New York Mills Dispatch are seeking a part-time reporter to join its award winning staff. The position will include writing feature stories, attending some government meetings, light photography and covering community events. The right candidate will be a self starter and team player who has their ear to the ground on what is happening in the community. Some writing and photography experience helpful, but not necessary. We are a family owned newspaper group located in the heart of lakes country. We pride ourselves from promoting within and are seeking the right individuals to join our staff. For more information, or to apply, contact Chad Koenen at the Citizen’s Advocate by email at chad@henningadvocate.com by phone at (218) 548-5585 or by mail at PO Box 175, Henning, MN 56551.