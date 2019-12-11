Staff writer, Press Publications

Press Publications is seeking writer/reporter applications for a weekly newspaper in the northeast metro. The writer/reporter would be officed in downtown White Bear Lake.

The position oversees the content and layout of the papers. The responsibilities include features, religion, business, crime, school and city government coverage. There will be some photography required.

The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field and experience working for a newspaper. Two years of experience is preferred. Experience writing for a student newspaper or a journalism internship is a plus.

The position is full-time with benefits.

Email a cover letter, resume, writing samples and references to whitebearnews@presspubs.com.