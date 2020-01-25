Account Manager – Advertising/Exhibit Sales

Sell a variety of multimedia products for IFAI’s industry leading print and digital media and events. Responsible for the entire sales process from lead generation through ad/media close in an assigned territory. Works with the sales and support teams for the achievement of revenue generation, customer satisfaction, and long-term account goals in line with company vision and values. Competitive compensation and benefits, salary is combination of base + commission.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Meets monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals for print and online advertising.

Meets exhibit space and sponsorships goals as assigned.

Meets IFAI membership goals as assigned.

Demonstrates consultative selling skills and product knowledge in all areas listed above.

Demonstrates complete understanding of pricing and proposal models.

Demonstrates the ability to carry on a business conversation with a wide variety of business owners and decision makers.

Makes recommendations to prospects and clients of the various solutions the company offers to their business issues.

Develops a database of qualified leads through consistent prospecting and lead generation.

Adheres to all company policies, procedures and business ethics codes and ensures that they are communicated and implemented within the team.

Visits clients to close business and generate new business.

Other duties as assigned.

Secondary Duties:

Maintain working knowledge of relevant IFAI media content.

Have the ability to answer technical questions in regard to all aspects of the job.

Qualifications/Competencies:

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals.

Minimum 5 years of proven sales experience. Media sales experience preferred.

Excellent oral and written communications skills, with an exceptional ability to connect over the phone.

Strong ability to work independently and self-motivate.

Ability to meet deadlines and prioritize.

Knowledge of the Microsoft suite of products including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and others as requested.

Occasional travel required.

Contact: Samantha Sahr, SHRM-CP slsahr@ifai.com

HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT

+1 651 225 6941 //+1 651 225 6575 F // +1 320 212 0110 c // IFAI.com

**IFAI is a member-owned, member-driven trade association representing the global industrial fabrics industry. We invest more than $8 million each year to advance the industry and support member companies.

IFAI provides events, publications, education, networking, business resources, industry advocacy and more. We work with members to provide sourcing solutions and referrals throughout the sales and production cycle. We deliver timely industry content to help members stay informed about their marketplace. Our divisions provide market-specific activities and benefits to members.