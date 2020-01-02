The North Dakota Newspaper Association is accepting applications for the position of EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. Candidates must embrace challenges, progress, teamwork and change. Newspaper/journalism background preferred. Responsibilities include overall association management, member contact and development, legislative/lobbying work, management of newspaper content sharing and advertising placement programs, personnel management for a staff of 5, and working with a board of directors/member committee structure. Competitive salary and benefits package. Application deadline is Jan. 31, 2020. Anticipated start date is May, 2020. Send letter, resume and salary requirements to: NDNA Search Committee, 1435 Interstate Loop, Bismarck, ND 58503-05671, or newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.