The Free Press, an award-winning, seven day a week newspaper and website serving South Central Minnesota, has an opening for a reporter/copy editor. This entry-level job requires two-nights per week on copy desk and three days reporting general assignment and government. Email resume, cover letter and six clips, including multimedia, to Managing Editor Joe Spear (jspear@mankatofreepress.com) or mail to: The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, Minn., 56001. The Free Press is an equal opportunity employer and encourages people of color or indigenous people to apply.