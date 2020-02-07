Adv Sales Representative

The Belle Plaine Herald and Henderson Independent is searching for a motivated advertising sales representative for a family-owned and operated weekly print and digital newspaper, special sections and printing products.

Job Responsibilities and Qualifications:

• Actively prospect for new advertising relationships and grow existing accounts.

• Identify new advertising and marketing strategies.

• Prepare weekly call reports and document all call activity.

• Process all correspondence and paperwork related to accounts/sales.

• Strong interpersonal, presentation and communication skills.

• Achieve or exceed monthly sales goals.

• Must be able to work independently.

• Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel.

• Must have previous sales experience, preferably in a media setting.

• Reliable transportation, a valid MN driver’s license and proof of insurance is required.

Please email resume and cover letter with compensation expectations to: mail@bpherald.com