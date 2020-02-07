Adv Sales Representative

The Belle Plaine Herald and Henderson Independent is searching for a motivated advertising sales representative for a family-owned and operated weekly print and digital newspaper, special sections and printing products.
Job Responsibilities and Qualifications:
• Actively prospect for new advertising relationships and grow existing accounts.
• Identify new advertising and marketing strategies.
• Prepare weekly call reports and document all call activity.
• Process all correspondence and paperwork related to accounts/sales.
• Strong interpersonal, presentation and communication skills.
• Achieve or exceed monthly sales goals.
• Must be able to work independently.
• Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel.
• Must have previous sales experience, preferably in a media setting.
• Reliable transportation, a valid MN driver’s license and proof of insurance is required.
Please email resume and cover letter with compensation expectations to: mail@bpherald.com
