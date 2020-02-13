Advantage Newspaper Consultants, an industry leader selling millions of dollars in customized print and digital advertising packages for newspapers across the US and Canada each year, seeks an experienced Media Analyst (Advertising Sales Representative). Candidate must be willing to travel for up to six weeks at a time to various newspaper markets and sell advertisements in conjunction with newspaper sales teams. No relocation required. Excellent benefits, monthly salary plus commissions. Newspaper experience preferred.

Send resume and salary requirements to jobs@newspaperconsultants.com or fax to 910-323-9280. No phone calls please.