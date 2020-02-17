The Sun and Country Messenger is seeking an editor to lead our newspaper.

We’re looking for a strong wordsmith with excellent news judgment who shows the ability to develop content for our newspaper and website.

Interested candidates should demonstrate strong writing and editing skills, enthusiasm for the news and an eye for detail and design. Familiarity with AP style, Adobe InDesign and Photoshop and photography are preferred for this position, which includes some night and weekend work.

Benefits package includes paid time off; health, vision, dental, disability insurance and 401k.

Applicants should send cover letter, resume and writing clips to

Tom Stangl, Publisher

Osceola Sun

P.O. Box 248

Osceola, WI 54020

tstangl@theameryfreepress.com

Equal Opportunity Employer