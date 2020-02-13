The Askov American is seeking a full-time community editor/reporter to produce a dynamic weekly newspaper filled with local news and content that captivates and informs readers. News coverage must cover a wide range of topics, events, activities and feature stories within the community. Home of the annual Askov Rutabaga Festival and Fair, the community sits in the heart cabin country with access to a wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities including hunting, fishing, canoeing and hiking. Askov is located just 8 miles east of I-35 — halfway between Duluth and the Twin Cities. The Askov American is produced by Northstar Media, Inc., a family company owned by Gene and Carter Johnson. To apply, contact Jeff Andres at jeff@northstarmedia.net or call 763-689-1181 ext 114.