California News Publishers Association (CNPA), a 132-year-old, 500-member trade organization, is seeking its next Executive Director.

The ideal candidate must be an excellent communicator and also have a strong financial acumen. Expertise in leading the association’s legislative efforts is also a key component of this job.

The ideal candidate will have a proven record of success as well as at least five years of senior management experience in a media environment or trade association.

The compensation package for this position includes a competitive base pay, a performance-based bonus plan and attractive benefits package. (See the Job Bank at cnpa.com for detailed job posting.)

Qualified candidates should forward a cover letter along with their resume to cnpajobs@gmail.com